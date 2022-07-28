Dominik Mysterio says he’ll never turn on his father

Dominik and Rey Mysterio are teaming up this Saturday night (July 30) at WWE SummerSlam 2022 against The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley have tried to convince Dominik to betray his dad and join their group, but thus far he has resisted their best efforts.

Rumors of Dominik turning heel have been floating around ever since he debuted in WWE roughly two years ago, but the turn has yet to happen. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Rey said he’s confident it won’t happen. He admitted that they discussed the idea of one of them turning heel closer to Dominik’s debut. It sounded cool at the time, but he’s just not feeling it anymore:

“Over time, it’s like, man I don’t think we can do that. Our connection has been so tight from day one.” “Storyline wise it might be attractive, I said, but I need to feel it.” “Right now I feel like we just have a really tight bond. But it would be something special.”

That sounds to me like a man who is blurring the lines of kayfabe and reality.

Helwani later point blank asked Dominik if he’s going to turn on his father. Dominik quickly dismissed the idea:

“No. No, never. I can’t.”

Don’t believe him, Rey. He clearly wants to take your mask.

When do you think one of the Mysterios will turn on the other? Or will it never happen? Sound off in the comments below, Cagesiders.