The ratings and viewership data are in for the July 26 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show’s viewership rose for the second consecutive week. Last night’s 600K viewers was 2% better than last week. NXT’s 18-49 year old demographic rating of .13 was identical to July 19’s.

On the cable charts, WWE’s developmental show dropped down to 21st place. Discovery’s Shark Week programming took the top three spots on the night.

So there’s really not much to see here, as these numbers are right in NXT’s normal range. Whatever interest in the turnover at the top of the company did to help Raw and SmackDown in the ratings has either worn off, or just doesn’t apply to the less prominent (and associated with Vince McMahon) Tuesday night show.

Let us know what you think. Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.