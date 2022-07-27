Whether or not you bought the line of thinking that Cora Jade’s throwing her Women’s Tag title in the trash on the July 19 episode of WWE NXT was saying anything about the still-vacated main roster Women’s Tag Team championships, it was a clear call back to Madusa/Alundra Blayze binning the WWF Women’s belt on WCW Nitro back in 1995.

So it was cool when they brought the WWE Hall of Famer back this week to retrieve the title from the garbage. She interacted with Roxanne Perez, who vacated her half of the title so four teams could fight to be champions next Tuesday. As Blayze, she also shared a scene with one of those teams — two-time champs Toxic Attraction.

But that wasn’t all Blayze... or should we say Madusa... did in the world of wrestling last night. She also works with the NWA. And while that company pre-tapes its weekly shows, Madusa pulled a version of “The Rick Rude” by also appearing on the edition of Powerrr that premiered Tuesday night.

She had championship news in Billy Corgan’s fed, too. As Madusa, she revealed a Women’s version of the NWA TV title is coming soon. Quote-tweeting another site’s article about her double dip, she wrote:

A woman can do a man’s job twice as nice… #Iamtheking

Pretty cool, right? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the video highlights from NXT 2.0 this week:

