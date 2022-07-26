New NXT women’s tag team champions will be crowned next week

While the NXT women’s tag team championship will be defended at the upcoming “Heatwave” show in three weeks — and it certainly looks like the NXT championship will also be defended on that show — the tag team titles will be on the line much sooner.

Next week!

Roxanne Perez appeared on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 to say she believes the titles mean too much to be thrown in the trash and deserve to be fought over. So Madusa showed up with the trash can Cora Jade threw her title in — a nice callback from WWE here — and they fished the other title out. It was then that Madusa announced the big match for next.

A Fatal 4-Way elimination match to crown new champions.

It wasn’t until the next segment that we got confirmation on participants:

Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

Toxic Attraction

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Are we looking at yet another reign from Gigi Golin & Jacy Jayne?

Stay tuned.