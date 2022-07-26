Here’s when Zoey Stark gets her title shot against Mandy Rose

We knew Zoey Stark would be getting a shot at the NXT women’s championship after she won a battle royal to crown a new number one contender on last week’s episode of NXT 2.0. Now we know exactly when that match will happen.

Indeed, it was revealed during this week’s show that a special edition of NXT 2.0 will air in three weeks, on Aug. 16, 2022, and be called “Heatwave.” It is there that Stark will challenge Mandy Rose for her championship.

Stark returned to win the aforementioned battle royal last week after a number of months on the shelf with a knee injury. This week she revealed she beat her scheduled recovery time by four whole months. Then she went out and beat Gigi Dolin in a singles match.

She’ll have more of Toxic Attraction to deal with in the weeks to come, surely.

For now, this is the only match official for “Heatwave.”