As the second show after Vince McMahon resigned from WWE, and the first after Triple H was named head of creative, there was a lot of interest in the July 25 episode of Raw.

It (and the lack of competition from anything like Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby) returned the show to the top of cable charts. The show averaged 1.9 million viewers across its three hours, a 7.5% increase over the previous Monday. The .50 rating among 18-49 year olds was 8.5% better than July 18.

Good numbers, which were also bolstered by a pre-SummerSlam show that promised Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. But they’ve been better as recently as June 27’s John Cena episode. Raw was second on all of television; only ABC’s The Bachelorette’s .74 got a higher demo rating.

Viewers of all ages tuned it at the start, and largely stuck around into hour two. Last night’s show didn’t have quite the hold the past couple weeks have had in the final hour, however. Did folks who tuned in hoping for a completely different product tune out, or was it just time for bed?

Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.02 million / .52

Hour Two: 1.97 million / .52

Hour Three: 1.71 million / .45

We’ll see if the curious return next Monday. The SummerSlam fallout show should help regardless of how many of those elusive “lapsed fans” watch.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily