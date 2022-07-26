Roman Reigns hopes SummerSlam really is the last time he faces Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam’s Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar will be the sixth singles match between the two men, and third in the past year. Sensing they’ve milked the rivalry for all the can (at least for a while), they’ve been billing this Undisputed WWE Universal title clash as the “last time ever” for Reigns vs. Lesnar.

Not sure anyone is buying that, but some fans are certainly hoping it’s true. Someone else who hopes we never see another Tribal Chief/Beast Incarnate clash after Sat., July 30 in Nashville?

Roman Reigns.

While visiting Today to promote SummerSlam, Reigns said:

“I hope it’s the last time — it hurts. It’s brutal being in the ring with Brock. He’s a big ol’ country boy, and he’s got such a great, legitimate background. I mean, he started out as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everyone knows — heavyweight champion. He’s dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over”

That’s a good answer. Check out the Head of the Table’s entire visit with the Today team, which features several charming in and out of character answers that demonstrate why he’s the face of the company, here: