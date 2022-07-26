WWE is coming to Fortnite, Fall Guys

We’re now just days away from SummerSlam taking over Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and that means WWE is doing its usual blitz of promotion for the big event. That includes your usual interviews and what not but we’re here today for something else entirely.

A number one victory royale with none other than John Cena:

Live fast, fight hard, no regrets!



John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set.



: https://t.co/FRalWzz93L pic.twitter.com/oLtSKEtrro — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2022

I stopped playing Fortnite when building got out of control and you had to build a small community in the middle of a gunfight to stand a chance. But now that they’ve introduced a Zero Build mode, it might be worth dropping back into Greasy Grove with the Cena skin equipped.

They can’t see him, after all.

That’s not all WWE is doing in the gaming sphere, however. No, they’re also headed to Fall Guys:

Finally, worthy opponents for bert!



Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!! pic.twitter.com/3iEcNvpr6M — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! (@FallGuysGame) July 26, 2022

I have precisely one crown in Fall Guys, and that’s because I have no patience for all you griefers out there who don’t even try to win the damn game but spend all your time grabbing me and keeping me from winning. If that’s you, comment below so I can ban you from the website.

I’m kidding.

But seriously, stopping griefing me, damn it.