No Disqualification tag team match booked for SummerSlam

The Judgment Day have been griefing Rey and Dominik Mysterio for weeks now. Finn Balor called Rey a bad father, they had some matches, the Mysterios used Eddie Guerrero’s old lying, cheating, and stealing tricks to score a couple victories.

It’s been fun!

It’s all led to this:

After it looked like they finally squared up on Monday Night Raw this week, Rhea Ripley returned and kept the feud going with a backstage attack. Considering the chair shot fakeouts, it only makes sense to put them in a No DQ match so they’re free to use them just as much as they’d like.

We’ll see it go down at SummerSlam this Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

Here’s the updated match card: