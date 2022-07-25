Ronda Rousey, Queen of the commercial break

Just a few nights ago, Sonya Deville lost a match to Raquel Rodriguez on Friday Night SmackDown and then vowed not to leave the ring until the powers that be come down to have a chat with her about her treatment. No one in the back could do anything about it anyway.

That’s when Ronda Rousey showed up and beat her up and sent her on her way.

We got a repeat of that on Monday Night Raw this week at Madison Square Garden in New York:

.@RondaRousey just shocked the WWE Universe by showing up on #WWERaw at @TheGarden and putting @DoudropWWE in an INTENSE ankle lock! pic.twitter.com/GKtLIhgREk — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

This time it was Doudrop, fresh off a loss to Alexa Bliss, who said she was sick of being disrespected and wouldn’t leave the ring unless someone made her. Yet again, that brought Rousey out, much to the delight of everyone in the arena, and she cleared the ring.

Maybe folks will learn now not to stand in the ring making any kind of demands during a commercial break.

