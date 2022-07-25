Rhea Ripley returns on Raw

Rhea Ripley is back!

Rey Mysterio celebrated 20 years in WWE on Monday Night Raw this week, first with a promo, then by defeating The Judgment Day, sans Ripley, in a tag team match alongside his son, Dominik. Rey again hit Finn Balor with the Eddie Guerrero fake chair shot finish, only this time the referee didn’t ring the bell and a double 6-1-9 to both Balor and Damian Priest finished the job.

It was fun!

There was even more fun to be had backstage, as Mysterio met with his family and continued the celebration, receiving a gift from his daughter before the camera panned to show the returning Ripley. This is incredibly good news, considering it wasn’t all that long ago we saw she was wearing a heart monitor.

She’s back!

She was there to spring a trap, as The Judgment Day attacked again and left the good guys laid out.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.