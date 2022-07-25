Triple H named head of WWE creative

WWE announced Vince McMahon’s retirement on Friday (July 23) after trading closed on Wall Street. To start the new business week, they announced a new role for Paul “Triple H” Levesque — and its one that will please a lot of fans, and send a message to investors about continuity in Stamford after the company’s long-time leader stepped down amidst a hush money scandal. It also answers some questions about the power plays we’ve heard whispers about.

Triple H will lead creative, taking over for his father-in-law. The news was announced in a press release confirming that Levesque’s wife Stephanie will serve as new co-CEO with former President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

WWE & BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCE NEW CO-CEOS STEPHANIE MCMAHON AND NICK KHAN STAMFORD, Conn., July 25, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms. McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement on Friday, July 22. “We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team,” said Ms. McMahon and Mr. Khan. “We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.” Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.

Preliminary second quarter 2022 earnings were also disclosed in the presser. You can read more about those here.

Excited for The Game to run creative on Raw & SmackDown? Will the shows start to reflect trends we saw during his popular black & gold era booking of NXT?

Sound off below.