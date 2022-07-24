The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the SummerSlam show set to take place on Sat., July 30, 2022. For the second year in a row, the show will be held in a football stadium, as the promotion will take over Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

We’re under one week from showtime, and the card looks full:

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

After a brief bump in the road at SmackDown this week, where Lesnar reportedly walked out when he found out about Vince McMahon’s retirement, WWE worked it out with The Beast and this match will go on.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in later in the same night, defeating a vulnerable Rousey for to win the title. She has since gone on to vanquish Natalya, who had been chasing Rousey. That leaves just the two of them to settle things. They added some spice to it by having Rousey dismiss Morgan as a threat and Liv insist that her passion and desire will carry the day for her.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Although Carmella was getting in the way of things, Belair finally vanquished her and paved the way to a one-on-one showdown between the two top stars in the women’s division on the red brand. It’s a rematch from SummerSlam last year, where Lynch beat Belair in just 26 seconds to win the SmackDown women’s title. We’ll see how this year plays out.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Tired of being called “Bum Ass,” Corbin attacked McAfee. A challenge was laid down, later accepted, and now they’re calling each other names en route to throwing hands.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

There’s not really any reason to do a rematch here, as the main focus on Theory has been his status as the Money in the Bank contract holder. Still, they’re doing it.

WWE Tag Team Championship with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

After a controversial finish at Money in the Bank, one that saw The Usos retain despite Montez Ford having his shoulder up for the winning pinfall, it was decided to use a special guest referee. Jeff Jarrett was tabbed for the gig and he has promised to do his best to ensure everything goes well.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Paul recently inked a contract with WWE and this will be his first proper feud. He teamed with Miz in a win at WrestleMania before The Miz turned on him while they were celebrating said win. He’s back now for revenge.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

There hasn’t been much to the TV side of this program, but there was some real life heat dating back to a number of years ago that Rollins referenced in a tweet recently. So there’s something to be intrigued by!

There’s little reason to think we’ll be getting any more matches. There were rumors this past week that WWE wasn’t particularly happy with the card, but other rumors have since come out that they’re pleased enough with it.

The question is do you like how it looks?