When we’ll see The Shield together again, according to Seth Rollins

It’s almost hard to believe that in a few short months it will have been an entire decade since The Shield debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose would go on to become three of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling industry. They remain as much to this day.

Reigns is the current WWE Universal champion while Ambrose, now wrestling under the name Jon Moxley, is the current interim AEW world champion, his second reign. Rollins has won multiple world titles throughout his career. They’ve accomplished even more individually then they did while together.

So what are the chances we ever see them together again?

Almost none.

That’s according to Rollins, who told Digital Spy he thinks we’ll only see them back together when they’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line:

“I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don’t think you’re ever going to see the three of us team up ever again. It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other’s moulds, I just don’t see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s going to be it.”

Whenever it happens again, it’s going to be something special, that’s for damn sure.