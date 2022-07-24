WWE names the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments

20. Batista beats John Cena

19. The New Day start record breaking title reign

18. The Undertaker beats his imposter

17. Becky Lynch beats Bianca Belair in 26 seconds

16. The Ultimate Warrior surprises Honky Tonk Man

15. The Undertaker chokeslams Edge through the ring

14. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s wedding

13. Finn Balor becomes the first Universal champion

12. Paul Bearer betrays The Undertaker

11. Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock

10. Becky Lynch betrays Charlotte Flair

9. Shane McMahon falls

8. Goldberg spears Chris Jericho through a Chamber pod

7. Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena

6. British Bulldog rolls up Bret Hart

5. Jon Stewart aligns with Seth Rollins

4. Rey Mysterio wins his son back

3. Nikki Bella betrays Brie

2. Randy Orton cashes in

1. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar

You know how these WWE lists tend to go. We’re close to another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match, so they use a listing like this and put them at the top to better promote it.

Strange list overall though, right?