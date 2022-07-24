WWE names the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments

20. Batista beats John Cena
19. The New Day start record breaking title reign
18. The Undertaker beats his imposter
17. Becky Lynch beats Bianca Belair in 26 seconds
16. The Ultimate Warrior surprises Honky Tonk Man
15. The Undertaker chokeslams Edge through the ring
14. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s wedding
13. Finn Balor becomes the first Universal champion
12. Paul Bearer betrays The Undertaker
11. Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock
10. Becky Lynch betrays Charlotte Flair
9. Shane McMahon falls
8. Goldberg spears Chris Jericho through a Chamber pod
7. Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena
6. British Bulldog rolls up Bret Hart
5. Jon Stewart aligns with Seth Rollins
4. Rey Mysterio wins his son back
3. Nikki Bella betrays Brie
2. Randy Orton cashes in
1. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar
You know how these WWE lists tend to go. We’re close to another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match, so they use a listing like this and put them at the top to better promote it.
Strange list overall though, right?
Loading comments...