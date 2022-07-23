Mandy Rose is enjoying NXT but she wants to be back on Raw or SmackDown

We’ve come to a full year since Mandy Rose moved from the main roster down to NXT, and while it may have surprised some, she’s really come into her own as the leader of Toxic Attraction. While her main roster character was largely about her looks, she took the time to develop into a wrestler with just as much substance.

It’s a night and day difference, really. It’s part of why she’s been NXT women’s champion for 270 days and counting.

During a talk on “After the Bell”, she said she believes she’s been the most consistent champion this year and should be talked about on the level of the Raw and SmackDown women’s champions. To that end, she wants to eventually make her way back up (transcription via Wrestling Inc):

“I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point and whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship.”

I, for one, would welcome the entirety of Toxic Attraction making their way to the main roster. The women’s division on either brand could use the shakeup.

And Rose has certainly earned that spot.