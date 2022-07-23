Report: Max Dupri is done with Maximum Male Models

During last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Max Dupri hyped the arrival of his sister, Maxxine, for this week’s episode. The artist formerly known as Sophia Cromwell in NXT made her debut in a backstage segment announcing that her crew of Maximum Male Models would be showing off the 2022 Beachwear Collection next week. There was no mention of Max.

As it turns out, at least according to a report from PW Torch, that’s because he’s out.

Indeed, the Torch writes that Dupri “rubbed some people the wrong way and wasn’t fitting in” so it was decided weeks ago, by Vince McMahon himself, to go another direction. It’s also noted Dupri was well aware he was out when he worked last week’s show.

What’s not made clear is what the future holds for Dupri on SmackDown or in WWE more generally. He had a successful run in NXT as LA Knight before he was called up for this.

