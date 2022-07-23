WWE already has SmackDown booked for next week

If there was ever an episode of television to showcase that plans do indeed change in a hurry in WWE, this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown gave us exactly that. Having said that, they do often book in advance and deliver on what they say.

We’ll see if that rings true next week but the promotion already has quite a bit of the SummerSlam go home episode of SmackDown booked:

Maxxine Dupri will be back with the Maximum Male Models to showcase the 2022 Beachwear Collection

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will finally collide for the right to challenge the WWE Universal champion in the main event of the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3. It will be a “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match”

Aliyah gets yet another shot to wrestle Lacey Evans

The New Day vs. The Vicious Viking Raiders in a straight up tag team match

You’ll notice that literally none of that has anything to do with SummerSlam, as no one announced for a match or segment is on the card just one night later in Nashville. You can expect those folks to be added to this card in some way during the week.

