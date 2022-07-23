Ronda Rousey beat up Sonya Deville during a commercial break

If you ever wondered what happens during commercial breaks, WWE delivered a video showcasing a bit of a treat the fine folks in Boston were, uh, treated to at Friday Night SmackDown this week:

That would be Sonya Deville, upset after her loss to Raquel Rodriguez, cutting a promo on the fans thinking it’s funny when she loses, when she’s being disrespected by everyone. She claimed she wouldn’t leave until someone from upper management came out and gave her the respect she deserves.

“There’s not a single person in that locker room that’s going to make me get out of this ring,” she said.

Cue Joan Jett telling us she doesn’t give a damn about her bad reputation.

Ronda Rousey hit the scene to do the thing Deville claimed no one in the back could and the fans got to have some fun cheering for something the audience at home never got to see.

The lesson, I suppose, is you should still pay to go see the live shows.

