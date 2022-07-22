Stephanie McMahon keeps her SmackDown appearance brief

When Vince McMahon retired and it was announced Stephanie McMahon would be taking over as co-CEO of WWE, I suppose we all should have expected it wouldn’t take long before she appeared on WWE television. Sure enough, it was quickly announced she would kick off this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Boston.

What did she have to say?

She was immediately emotional when she made mention of her father retiring from WWE at the age of 77 after such a long career in the industry. She said he wanted to say “thank you” to everyone and fans interrupted her with a “Thank you, Vince” chant.

“This is the WWE Universe and we are eternally grateful for all of you. But since Vince had the opportunity to thank us, this is the chance for us to thank him.”

And then she led them in the chant again before mouthing “I love you, dad” to the camera.

It took very little time before The Street Profits’ music hit and they entered through the crowd. Stephanie exited the ring off camera, and the message was clear — it’s right back to business.

