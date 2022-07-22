WWE is already lining up a possible replacement for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

When Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement via social media, it sent shockwaves through the industry, and a really big one hit very close to home within WWE itself. Brock Lesnar, allegedly furious over the news, reportedly walked out of Friday Night SmackDown in Boston and has seemingly pledged to be “gone” if McMahon is no longer around.

This presents a big problem for the company, considering Lesnar was booked in the main event of the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sun., July 30, 2022, in Nashville. If he’s gone, they’ll need to find a replacement for Roman Reigns, and they’ll need to do it fast.

Not surprisingly, they’re already going about doing just that.

That’s the word from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, who says they already have a replacement “in place” for SummerSlam but “obviously they’re trying to get him to come back.”

Meanwhile, Cultaholic is reporting WWE “will make overtures to bring Goldberg in” to take Lesnar’s place, should that be necessary. Goldberg, you’ll remember, just recently mentioned he’s still under contract to the company and just waiting for a call. Not long after, he even named Reigns as an opponent he would love to come back for.

Stay tuned.