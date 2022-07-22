Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of SmackDown, upset over Vince McMahon retirement

Vince McMahon’s retirement will have far reaching implications across the entire pro wrestling industry. We’ll have to stay tuned to see how everything shakes out in the long term. In the near term, ripples are already being felt.

The first seems to be a “pissed off” Brock Lesnar.

That’s how Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp described Lesnar’s response to the situation. Sapp said this while backing up word from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that Lesnar has walked out of Friday Night SmackDown, scheduled to go live on FOX in just a matter of hours.

Alvarez later added:

Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

That would be really bad news for WWE, who are currently promoting Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal championship in the main event of SummerSlam. That show is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Nashville.

We’ll pass along any updates on this situation as they become available.