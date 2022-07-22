The Rock’s very Rock-like thoughts on his daughter’s WWE name

Dwayne Johnson’s Super-Pets world tour continued with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. Kimmel wasn’t there, but guest host Kerry Washington got The Great One on record (again) about his daughter Simone’s recent WWE debut at an NXT house show:

“Very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, the daughter I have with [DJ’s ex-wife and business partner] Dany [Garcia], she made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You’ve gotta be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name. It’s Ava Raine.”

The Django Unchained star asked Rock about Simone’s in-ring moniker, and where names like “Rocky Maivia” and “Ava Raine” come from. He said:

“It comes from all different areas. Usually, it’s probably a mix. What she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called. Ultimately, what the powers that be want her to be called too as well. She’s the first fourth-generation of pro wrestlers in WWE. I always like to say that name Ava Raine could mean a lot of things, but to me in my mind, it means she’s going to lay the smackdown on candy asses.”

A little disappointed Rocky didn’t at least say Ava was going to RAIN the smacketh downeth on her rivals’ candy asses. But he has been out of the game for a while.

Check out his entire appearance on the July 20 Jimmy Kimmel Live above.