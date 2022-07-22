WWE announces slate of upcoming international dates

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia this fall for their annual Crown Jewel PPV premium live event. And perhaps since they’re going to have to send roster and staff abroad for Sat., Nov. 5 anyway, they’ve gone ahead and booked a slate of international house shows for the week before they set up shop in Riyadh.

The five dates are in Mexico, Scotland & Germany:

• Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 • Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sun., Oct. 30, 2022 • OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Sun., Oct. 30, 2022 • Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on Mon., Oct. 31, 2022 • Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany on Tues., Nov. 1, 2022

Early indications are the Mexico cards will use the current Raw roster. Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day & Raquel Rodriguez are featured in graphics, with Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley & Riddle also listed in other promotional materials. Only Rodriguez — who hails from Southern Texas and is of Mexican descent — is a blue brand Superstar.

Current SmackDown talent Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya & Sheamus are advertised for Scotland and Germany. Rodriguez is also featured in the graphics for this brief tour.

Any locals or ex-pats going to check these shows out?