WWE issues press release announcing Triple H is back

After revealing the severity of the cardiac event he suffered last summer and announcing his retirement as a wrestler, we’ve seen Paul “Triple H” Levesque get more involved in projects like WWE’s “Next In Line” program for college athletes. There were reports he told the team at NXT that he was back, although that didn’t seem to mean he was resuming his old role on the company’s developmental show.

Today (July 22), we’re getting a little more information — via a brief official WWE press release:

PAUL “TRIPLE H” LEVESQUE IS BACK STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque.

It’s a bit of PR that checks a lot of boxes for the company as it forges ahead with de facto owner — and Levesque’s father-in-law — Vince McMahon is under investigation for hush money payments to cover up affairs & sexual misconduct.

One thing we can infer is that there are no immediate plans for the return of John Laurinaitis, who managed talent relations until word of his alleged role in the McMahon scandal led to him reportedly being placed on administrative leave. Levesque’s title had been Executive Vice-President, Global Talent Strategy & Development... so the one mentioned here could indicate a shift in his role to take over what Laurinaitis was doing.

Beyond that, the press release sends a message of stability to shareholders that despite the controversy, the McMahon family still has the reins of the company (Vince’s daughter and Triple H’s wife Stephanie is the interim CEO & Chairwoman after her father voluntarily stepped back from those jobs. He remains in charge of creative). It also signals to two key constituencies Levesque has a good reputation with, talent and fans, that he’s around for the long haul.

Let us know how you interpret this brief update on The Game.