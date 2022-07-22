WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 22, 2022) with a live show emanating from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in Nashville, Tennessee.
Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar is in the house looking for a piece of The Bloodline, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan goes face-to-face with Ronda Rousey, Maximum Male Models shows off their beachwear collection and introduces Maxxine Dupri, Shinsuke Nakamura has a rematch against Ludwig Kaiser, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)
