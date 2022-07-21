AEW’s Britt Baker has a challenge for WWE’s Bayley

After missing the last year due to injury, it sounds like WWE wrestler Bayley will be returning to action soon. And she already has a challenge waiting for her from AEW wrestler Britt Baker.

The challenge came about when Baker appeared as a guest on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and was asked to name her dream match. Baker said her dream match is with any of the Four Horsewomen, before setting her sights on a returning Bayley:

“So when I first started training, I studied every single night the Four Horsewomen, who are Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch. And I always said any one of them would be a dream match for me. And I always switched which one and why. Maybe right now I’ll say Bayley, just because she just had a really bad injury right now that she’s coming back from. And if it’s anything like me, I turned a new page. It was a new Britt Baker when I came back from my injury. I had a new energy, new everything. And if that’s what’s about to come out for her...I want her. I want to square up against her, because it’s coming. She’s gonna be even better than before, and she’s already great. Bayley [is] a role model, right? Well, I don’t think so. Let’s see it. Bring it over to my side. Cross over to my side, you know? Forbidden Door, right? Can you walk through it? I don’t know. I can. Can you? Anyway, we’ll see.”

Based on what Tony Khan has publicly said, Baker’s claim is accurate that AEW will allow her to have a cross-promotional match against Bayley. However, it’s extremely unlikely that Vince McMahon will agree to let Bayley do the same thing. Therefore this match will have to remain in the realm of fantasy booking until something significant changes on WWE’s side.

Baker’s other dream match against Sasha Banks, on the other hand, might actually be plausible given Banks walked out on WWE in May and appears to be finished with the promotion.

