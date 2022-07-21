Angry Cody Rhodes is already planning his next big moment in WWE

Last night, Cody Rhodes won the ESPY award for WWE Moment of the Year. That moment was his surprise return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38.

Cody was interviewed after winning the award, and he mentioned that he’s already thinking of a way to ensure he also wins next year’s WWE Moment of the Year:

“I’m nominated with guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena. So to be the one who’s taking home the WWE Moment of the Year feels good. You know, it’s a little bit of that new blood. I’m still angry Cody from 2015. So to be able to show up and be like, you know, they voted for me. It definitely is not something I take for granted. And if anything, it’s kind of positioned me where I’m looking at 2023...I need to be back. So you’ve got to find another moment, and I think I know what that moment could be, in terms of getting back here for another ESPY WWE Moment of the Year.”

Cody is likely out of action for the remainder of 2022 due to recent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The big moment he has in mind likely revolves around a dramatic return at Royal Rumble 2023 or defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

What do you think Cody’s best WWE moment of next year will be?