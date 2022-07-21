Jeff Jarrett shoots on ‘active alcoholic’ Ric Flair

Ric Flair’s Last Match is coming up on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Flair will be wrestling in a tag team match with his badass son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match was just announced a few days ago with a bonkers setup where Jarrett used a high heel shoe to slice Flair open and draw blood on the 73 year old wrestling legend.

With less than two weeks left to promote the big fight, Jarrett used his podcast with event promoter Conrad Thompson to “shoot” on Flair. It went on for the better part of 12 minutes:

Early on, Jarrett sets the stage for a worked shoot by describing Ric as an ‘active alcoholic.’ Thompson, who is another Flair son-in-law, calls Jeff a “fucking egomaniac” and expresses anger at Jarrett for trying to murder the old man.

Jarrett explains why Ric’s disrespectful conduct brought all of this on. He also alleges that Flair played a role in getting Jay Lethal fired by TNA. After Conrad explains away the lack of police involvement in Jarrett and Lethal’s bloody assault on Flair in the parking lot, Jarrett mocks Ric for crying about being busted open hardway. Jeff finishes up by talking about his dominance of Lucha libre wrestlers, dismissing Andrade as “a curtain jerker” and “a dime a dozen” wrestler. Conrad accuses Jarrett of stealing Flair’s strut and other aspects of his wrestling gimmick.

Let us know in the comments below if this style of wrestling promo gets you more interested in Ric Flair’s Last Match. And check out the updated (and stacked) undercard now that AEW and ROH wrestlers like Konosuke Takeshita and Jonathan Gresham have been added to the event: