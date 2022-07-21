AEW rolled into Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 22) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Hangman Page & John Silver defeated The Butcher & The Blade. Page pinned The Butcher with the Buckshot Lariat.

Claudio Castagnoli cut a babyface promo and said he will win the ROH world title from Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor.

Lee Moriarty beat Dante Martin. He used a handful of tights on the winning pin fall.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter defeated Ashley D’Amboise & Skye Blue in a quick match.

Max Caster was declared the winner of a rap battle against Austin Gunn. At one point, Gunn made a reference to Caster being one of Bobby Lashley’s sisters in WWE a few years ago. He also mentioned Anthony Bowens’ sexual orientation. After the rap battle was over, there was a brawl between The Acclaimed and the Ass Family. Austin laid out Caster with a garbage can.

Jay Lethal defeated Christopher Daniels with the Lethal Injection. Lethal teased some Ric Flair spots during the fight. After the match, Daniels was beaten up by Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

