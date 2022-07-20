Cody Rhodes win ESPY award for his WrestleMania return

They started with 16 choices, then asked fans to pick between the four top vote-getters. On Weds., July 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and live on ABC television, the 2022 ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment was announced.

Only one of the finalists seemed to be in attendance (at least based on social media), which was our first sign. Not that it wouldn’t have been great to see Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, or Big E getting slapped in the face with a tortilla...

Mr. & Mrs. Rhodes looked stunning on the red carpet...

Scenes from the #ESPYS red carpet



: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/ALgiJG7ThP — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

... then the American Nightmare claimed the ESPY.

Rhodes is currently on the shelf rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn pec. In the months before he’s able to comeback, he can bask in the glow of a mainstream accolade he wouldn’t have received had he stayed in AEW.

This is the third time an ESPYs been given to Best WWE Moment. The previous winners were Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for their WrestleMania 37 main event, and Roman Reigns’ return from leukemia treatment in 2019.

