The ratings and viewership data are in for the July 19 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show’s viewership rose a bit from last week (1% to 588,000) while its 18-49 year old demographic rating fell slightly (7 % to .13). Those minor fluctuations are still well within the range of what WWE’s developmental brand has been doing all month.

NXT finished 14th among cable originals, up for 21st last Tuesday. The show had more competition than the average summer episode, with Major League Baseball’s All Star Game grabbing 7.5 million viewers and a 1.55 in the demo for FOX.

Maybe that’s where the younger viewers went this week? The big story from the July 12 numbers was one of the year’s best ratings among 18-34 year olds. This week, that number was back down to a still solid .10 — 17% less than the Tuesday before. The 12-34 numbers were also down this week.

Baseball isn’t exactly the most popular sport with youths these days those, so maybe there’s another explanation.

Let us know what you think. Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

