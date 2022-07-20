 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NXT’s Axiom hit with a pair of gimmick infringement claims

By Sean Rueter
For the past couple weeks, NXT’s been teasing the debut of a new character, Axiom. The first video about this repackaging of NXT UK’s A-Kid focused on how he uses mathematics to prepare for matches. The second covered his love of comic book superhero stories, and revealed he’d wrestle in a mask.

Last night (July 19), he debuted with a win over Dante Chen. The Spanish Superstar got an entrance with what I believe was supposed to be “speed force”-esque production, and a decent three-minute showcase match.

Then the gimmick infringement claims started. First up was Chelsea Green, pointing out the act was very similar to something Deonna Purrazzo came up with during her brief time at the Performance Center:

Green’s coach and former WWE producer explained they don’t have grounds here, though:

But that wouldn’t apply to independent wrestler Razerwyng (fka Chikara’s Razerhawk), who joked about the similarities between his and Axiom’s mask & ring attire...

In this case, Razerwyng does seem to just be having fun with it. He explains A-Kid has no heat with him:

Alls well that ends well?

