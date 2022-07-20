Seth Rollins issues an apology to fans he was ‘harsh and abrupt’ with at his school

We have little to go on beyond the content of his Instagram post about the matter, but Seth Rollins is apologizing to a pair of fans who were looking to interact with he and his wife Becky Lynch while they were in mid-workout at Rollins’ Black & Brave Academy in Davenport, Iowa.

“Hello fine folks! “I love interacting with my fans. You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the @blackandbravewrestling enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong. “Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that. If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. “That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat. “In closing, thank you again to all of you who’ve had our backs over the years! Here’s to many more! Our door is always open (during business hours) so come on by!”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like the fans didn’t consider what Rollins & Lynch were doing when they “stopped by to say hello” — which is a pretty common complaint among wrestlers and other public figures. That Seth went online with his regret about the situation could indicate the “young cats” were too young to know better, or simply that he & Becky decided in retrospect that his response was more abrupt than the fans’ behavior called for.

But who knows! If there’s more to it than that, it’ll probably come out. For now, here’s hoping those fans see Rollins’ post and stop by Black & Brave in the future for an interaction that’s more pleasant for all involved.