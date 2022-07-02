What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Money in the Bank?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) with Theory making a surprise entrance as the eighth wrestler in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and going on to win said match.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan shocked the world when she won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then did it again later in the evening when she cashed in on Ronda Rousey, who had just defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown women’s championship. Morgan won a surprisingly tense match for how short it was. The rest of the card featured Bobby Lashley defeating Theory to win the United States championship, The Usos retaining the unified tag team titles in controversial fashion against The Street Profits, and Bianca Belair beating Carmella to remain Raw women’s champion.

