Theory wins Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE chose to headline tonight’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada with the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, featuring seven wrestlers vying for the right to almost certainly cash in at SummerSlam (or at least WWE is pushing that really hard right now).

Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre were the candidates.

Oh, and Theory too. He was a last second surprise addition.

You knew how it was ending as soon as that happened.

Much of the early parts of the match were about dealing with Omos, the very big guy who was wreaking havoc on everyone but didn’t seem able to even climb the damn ladder. He was ultimately dealt with by having literally everyone in the match literally bury him under a bunch of different ladders.

From there it became a series of spots featuring everyone else in the match, with the big one being Riddle doing a moonsault off the top of a big ass ladder down onto multiple wrestlers beneath him. One of those wrestlers was Sheamus, who took a big shot to the neck/head and looked shaken up by it.

He managed to get back up and in there for a Brogue Kick on the recovered Omos, who wrecked shop again until everyone came together to put him down once more.

By “put him down” I mean six of the remaining seven lifted him up over their heads and put him through the announcer’s table.

There was a tease that McIntyre would win with Sheamus pinned under the ladder but BUTCH ran out and made sure that didn’t happen. Then a tease that Zayn would take it, but Moss ran in to prevent that. Then it was Rollins rushing in to take Moss out. Then Riddle making sure Rollins couldn’t take the briefcase down with an RKO from the top of the ladder.

SUPER RKO FROM THE TOP OF A LADDER#MITB pic.twitter.com/DtyAYESAee — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 3, 2022

When Riddle went up to grab the case and the contract, he was met there by Theory, who had been out of it for some time, all but forgotten about. He launched Riddle off, and snagged the case.

Theory has a title shot anytime he wants in the next year.

Joy.

