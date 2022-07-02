Liv Morgan cashes in, wins SmackDown women’s title from Ronda Rousey

With Charlotte Flair off to get married and go on her honeymoon and enjoy a vacation, that left the women’s division on Friday Night SmackDown wide open. Ronda Rousey won the title and while the list of potential challengers wasn’t long, there were a couple interesting options.

Natalya didn’t seem to be one of them, at least not initially. They sure managed to make it interesting once that’s the direction WWE went, however, with the two taking some charged shots at each other to spice things up.

It all culminated at tonight’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, where the two battled it out.

It was in a tough spot, coming after an absolute banger of a tag title match and just before the main event men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. They worked hard, and ddid some cool spots, like Rousey putting Nattie in a Sharpshooter and then doing Shawn Michaels’ signature pose while doing said Sharpshooter on Bret Hart’s birthday.

They worked a series of counters at the end, and eventually Rousey used the armbar to force Nattie to tap out.

And then Liv Morgan cashed in the Money in the Bank contract.

Rousey immediately put her in an ankle lock and there was a real tease that Liv would tap but she did not.

Liv Morgan is your new SmackDown women’s champion.

How about that?

