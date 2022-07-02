The Usos came into tonight’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, having been tag team champions for 348 straight days, a historic run. The Street Profits were the latest team to attempt to take those titles away.

It’s worth noting that early on in the match, commentary made sure to make mention of the talk Kayla Braxton kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown this week that there’s some kind of friction between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, all while also putting over just how ripped Ford is looking these days.

A fun thing that happened during the match:

It's probably called delay city & cancellation TAHN#MITB pic.twitter.com/Ylckje65rg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the match was your usual between these two teams, an incredibly fun back-and-forth battle with plenty of awesome tandem offense from both squads. There were multiple insane near fall for both teams, with the Blockbuster only getting a two count for the Profits before a double superkick only got two for The Usos.

Not long after, the Ford went flying out of the ring with a big splash before doing the same in the ring with another big frog splash, but Jimmy saved Jey at the very last second to avoid the loss.

In the end, The Usos hit 3-D on Ford to score the pinfall and retain the titles.

After, commentary called attention to Ford’s shoulder being up. Then, Ford called attention to it and a quick replay showed that his shoulder was indeed up.

Who knows about a possible breakup, but maybe we can run this one back again, huh?

