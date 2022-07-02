The original plan for the Raw women’s championship at tonight’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) called for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day challenging Bianca Belair for the latter’s title. An injury forced Ripley off the card and an impromptu 5-way match saw Carmella emerge victorious to get her spot on this card.

Considering it wasn’t even in the original plans, there was little doubt about the outcome.

They did what they could to make like Carmella had a shot:

She also tried to cheat a time or two, using the ropes to help her with a pinfall attempt. That didn’t work either. There was just nothing she could do.

The end came when ‘Mella talked a bunch of trash, calling Belair the “cheapEST” and what not. Bianca responded by getting up and punching her in the mouth before hitting the Kiss of Death for the pinfall.

