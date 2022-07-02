Theory, Vince McMahon’s favorite young star in WWE, put his United States championship on the line against the heavily pushed, musclebound beast Bobby Lashley at tonight’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Theory has been teasing a match with John Cena but Lashley is, well, Lashley.

How would that play out?

Lashley was dominant early on, running through the defending champ to the point that he was literally cowering in fear to avoid any further damage:

That’s just good stuff.

Of course, it wasn’t long after that Theory took control and they spent an awfully long time getting the heat on, with Lashley repeatedly attempting to battle out and Theory cutting his legs out from under him time and time again. When Bobby finally got his big comeback, he got a really close near fall on a powerslam.

They went back and forth a bit after that, but right when it looked like Theory might actually win, Lashley surprised him by catching the Hurt Lock. Theory quickly submitted to it.

And we have a new champion.

Get complete Money in the Bank results and coverage of every match on the card right here.