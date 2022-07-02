Liv Morgan wins women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE kicked off its Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, with the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi all got together to decide who would bring home the briefcase.

This is normally where I would tell you the story of the match, but this is a ladder match with seven different wrestlers. It’s just carnage.

There were your usual “wrestler takes way too long to climb the ladder/just grab the damn briefcase” spots. At one point Morgan did a sunset flip from the very top of the big ladder and powerbombed Lacey Evans to the mat. It looked terrifying.

Also terrifying was Shotzi launching herself off the ropes onto a ladder that Lynch had just vacated with enough speed to make it look like the kind of violent bump you fear may cause injury. Perfect for this match, I suppose.

Scary!

Not long after, Lynch hit a leg drop off a big ladder onto a smaller bridged ladder between the ring and the commentary table. It was incredible.

In the end, Lynch pushed multiple ladders over, taking everyone out to give herself a free run to the briefcase. Or so she thought.

Morgan remained, and she played an awesome balancing act to kick Lynch off the ladder and climb up herself to grab the briefcase, and the contract, and the future title shot that comes with it.

