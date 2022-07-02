Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Sonya Deville slapping Adam Pearce in the face, all of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match participants losing in a Battle Royal, and Max Dupri’s male models titillating the juices of your guilty pleasures, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to face Ezekiel (or Elias or Elrod) in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this week (June 27) on Raw, but the match never happened, perhaps due to an injury for KO. Seeing how Ezekiel went on to lose a Money in the Bank qualifying match later in the week, it’s logical to assume Owens was planned to be a part of the men’s ladder match tonight on pay-per-view. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we see Owens back on television.

Stock Down #2: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss picked up several quick wins upon her return to WWE in May, but she has since been hanging around without a clear creative direction. This week’s Raw marked the first time that she was pinned in a singles match since her return. The worst part for Bliss is that she lost in roughly 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Considering Alexa’s past championship reigns and pushes in WWE, it should take more to beat her, no? Losing that quickly makes her look like just another person on the roster rather than a big star.

Stock Down #1: Alpha Academy

Chad Gable and Otis both came up short against Bobby Lashley last week in a gauntlet match, and they followed that up this week on Raw by losing against him in a handicap match. Alpha Academy held the Raw tag team titles earlier this year, and now they can’t beat one man in a match.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Becky Lynch, Matt Riddle, Madcap Moss

These three wrestlers qualified for the final spots in tonight’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. They aren’t just filler choices; Lynch and Riddle have a legitimate chance to win their respective Money in the Bank contracts.

Stock Up #2: Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul officially signed with WWE this week, and appears to be earmarked for a match with The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. Part-timers always have it better than the rest of the WWE roster, and Logan Paul will likely be no exception to the rule over the next couple of years.

Stock Up #1: John Cena

John Cena returned to live WWE television this week for a 20th anniversary celebration of his career, and he was given the “greatest of all-time” treatment by the company. Legends and stars of the past submitted videos praising him, the current roster stood in the aisle and cheered for him during his entrance, and the commentary team was gushing with superlatives in his presence. Cena has been a part-timer for several years and is no longer the face that runs the place, but he’s the biggest star on WWE television when he does decide to show up.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?