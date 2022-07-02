WWE Money in the Bank goes live on Peacock & WWE Network later on tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at 8:00 pm ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

There are no matches announced for this pre-show, which is starting to become the new norm for WWE. There are only six matches booked for the main card, so it’s possible they don’t add one here. Whether that happens or not, we will get the usual panel of analysts and experts to break down all the action before the event.

The show starts at 7:00 pm ET, in the live stream you see above!

Don't forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Money in the Bank event and join your fellow Cagesiders in conversation about the show as it happens.