Who will bear the burden of the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Later on this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022), seven men will compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. They will do so hoping to bear the burden of lugging around the Money in the Bank briefcase, which contains a contract for a guaranteed title shot whenever they want over the next year.

They are forced to carry the ugly case around everywhere they go, which itself acts as promotion for the company. It sucks for the person holding it, though they’re likely looking at a run with the title once they finally get rid of it.

Here are the contenders this year:

Omos, who is very big and tall and strong but who I can hardly imagine climbing a ladder with how big and tall and strong he is

Seth Rollins, who has cashed in on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to win the title once before and already has a plan in place to cash in at SummerSlam

Riddle, who is just trying to find a way to get another title match against Roman Reigns that gets around the stipulation of his last loss to him

Sheamus, who is a brawling brute with brawling buddies looking to brawl his way to a title. Brawler

Drew McIntyre, who has already challenged Reigns to a match at Clash at the Castle but has been ignored. A victory here would ensure he gets what he wants

Sami Zayn, who has vowed to win so that he can protect Reigns from any of the others trying to cash in on him

Madcap Moss, who won a match at the last second to get in and is just sort of here

The beauty of the briefcase, though it is a burden, is that it can make anyone instantly. In that regard, everyone here could be a winner. For my money, Sami Zayn would make for the most interesting story.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.