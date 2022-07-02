WWE forgot about a stipulation for The Usos vs. The Street Profits

During Monday Night Raw this week, WWE booked a match that featured Montez Ford defeating Jey Uso for the right to choose the stipulation for the tag team title match pitting The Usos vs. The Street Profits at Money in the Bank tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. After Ford’s win, there was zero talk of what stipulation would be chosen.

That they forgot about it instantly made me think maybe I was wrong and they didn’t ever mention it in the first place. But nope, I went back and sure enough they said it was for the right to pick a stipulation.

I assumed, then, that this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown would feature some clarification.

It did not.

Instead, they yoinked a gimmick from reddit and did an AMA featuring both teams. None of the questions asked had anything to do with the phantom stipulation.

I remain unreasonably upset about this. It doesn’t matter, because nothing in WWE matters, but damn it, don’t mention the stipulation if you aren’t going to do it!

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: