WWE takes over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match featuring seven top wrestlers, a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match featuring seven top wrestlers, Ronda Rousey putting the SmackDown women’s championship on the line against Natalya, Bianca Belair defending the Raw women’s title against Carmella (due to Rhea Ripley being forced to pull out due to injury), The Street Profits going after the unified tag team titles in a match against The Usos, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!