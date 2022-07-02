The latest WWE
PPV Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank, takes place tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at 8 pm ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.
You can get full results and coverage of every single match on the card by clicking here. In an effort to avoid bogging down the main live blog thread, comments for that post have been turned off and this will be your spot to talk about the show all throughout the evening.
GIFs and pics are allowed.
Quick results:
- Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss
- Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
- United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
- Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
