The latest WWE pay-per-view (PPV), Money in the Bank, will be going down tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Money in the Bank below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK QUICK RESULTS

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match : Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match : Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Women’s Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella United States Championship : Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE