WWE Money in the Bank is all set to take place tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREDICTIONS

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

Geno Mrosko: I badly want Sami Zayn to win here, because that gives us the most potential for a good story, but I expect another main event push for Rollins, and he kind of needs a win like this after so many losses in a row to Cody Rhodes. Pick: Seth Rollins

Sean Rueter: My heart says Sami, and anyone other than that lying ass Ezekiel or Elias or Elrod or whatever E-name he’s given himself this week. But my head says... Pick: Seth Freakin’ Rollins

Kyle Decker: The one challenger for Roman not named Brock that we know is very likely on the horizon is Drew McIntyre. Drew claims Roman is ducking him, so the Scotsman winning the briefcase and demanding a title match at Clash at the Castle makes sense. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Claire Elizabeth: Matt Riddle has the best and most obvious story to win Money in the Bank so that’s not happening. I’d love to see Zayn win it and try to navigate the line between Honorary Uce and Man Who Definitely Would Sell His Own Mother Out to Win the World Title, but something tells me nope. it’ll be the man with all the articulation of a Masters of the Universe action figure... Pick: Omos

Cain A. Knight: Sheamus and Moss are the only guys in the match who have no chance to win. Zayn has a great story, but he’s not a serious threat to the champ. Rollins has the best combination of the interesting relationship with Reigns while also being a viable threat to pin him. Omos is very tall, which normally makes him the favorite, but I’m not sure that he can climb a ladder or catch a falling briefcase. Riddle just recently failed to beat Reigns. Pick: Seth Rollins

Stella Cheeks: I live in a fantasy world where the MITB briefcase still goes to the person who “needs” it. I also live in a fantasy world where the WWE writers are good. Therefore, I am picking the honorary Uce. Yes, I love silly conspiracy theory Sami, but I also love (and remember) “I’m actually a damn good wrestler, Sami Zayn.” Him winning the briefcase would bring tension to the Bloodline, and give us a few options for good storylines. And a cash in? Sure, I want Sami to win the main belt but his character could also feasibly lose a cash-in leaving Roman open for Cody. It’s the best story. Let me have my fantasies. Pick: Sami Zayn

Marcus Benjamin: I want it to be Sami because it not only makes sense but will be the most fun. Well, maybe Zeke or Rod or Lias would be the most fun. Anyway, the obvious pick is Seth Rollins and I believe they go with obvious instead of fun. Pick: Seth ‘Franklin’ Rollins

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Geno Mrosko: Personally, I think I would like if Liv Morgan won this match because she seems to have a real organic connection to the audience, which would undoubtedly give us the most satisfying payoff when cashing in the contract. The fact that Lynch is in the match makes me think none of that will matter, though. Pick: Becky Lynch

Sean Rueter: Because they seem to like throwing MitB curveballs at us the past couple years, and cause the powers-that-be seem to like her a lot, and cause she’d work teasing a cash-in on Ronda or someone like Charlotte Flair... Pick: Raquel Rodriguez

Kyle Decker: Even though they never seem like they know exactly what they want to do with Lacey Evans, they always want to do something. If she wins the case, they can move her to any show they desire again. Pick: Lacey Evans

Claire Elizabeth: Okay we have to either do it or get off the pot with Lacey, right? They were totally ready to push her to high heaven with those vignettes and memorial day and then just... didn’t. Actually there’s a lot of names in this match like that, huh? Asuka and Becky cancel each other out, so it’s either bet on pushing somebody new or Alexa and, well... Pick: Alexa Bliss

Cain A. Knight: Becky Lynch as the briefcase holder is just too good to pass up. For example, she can have an instant babyface turn if she ever cashes in on Ronda Rousey. Pick: Becky Lynch

Stella Cheeks: It’s either gotta be Liv because she’s the loveable underdog or it’s gotta be Becky Lynch because Big Time Becks with the briefcase would be solid gold. Hell, the writers could go on vacation. Pick: Liv Morgan or Becky Lynch

Marcus Benjamin: This is a great spot for Liv Morgan to finally do something with that whole ““watch me” thing she’s always going on about. She’s got momentum and watching her and Alexa beef over that for the next few weeks might be fun. But the writing is on the wall here, so much so it’s etched in place: Becky Lynch gets the briefcase. It’s logical, it might get Bianca off her game, and it sets up the end of a yearlong feud. Pick: Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Geno Mrosko: This has been better than expected, and Rousey has shown some real growth, no matter how much her detractors hate her. She’s also winning here, because there are bigger matches to make down the road. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Sean Rueter: We all know who’s leaving with the belt, but on behalf of Big E, myself & people everywhere with a crush on Jenni Neidhart, I will say I’m grateful this feud happened. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Kyle Decker: This feud was very predictable because Nattie is great in the ring and has had good matches with Rousey before. The outcome is very predictable too. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Claire Elizabeth: Cat ladies gotta stick together. Love you, Nattie, you got this. Pick: Natalya

Cain A. Knight: This is the easiest match on the card to predict. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Stella Cheeks: This is the best work Natty has ever done. Ronda Rousey is bad at her job. I, once again, live in a fantasy world. Pick: Natalya

Marcus Benjamin: Glad the feud happened. Nattie showed a side of her completely new to me and proved Ronda really isn’t fully ready to do this wrestling thing. Alas, it was fun while it lasted. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Geno Mrosko: This wasn’t even supposed to be the match and it makes obvious the outcome. Pick: Bianca Belair

Sean Rueter: Respect to both ladies, but neither is related to Jenni, so I’m just not as engaged with their program. Pick: Bianca Belair

Kyle Decker: Carmella was a great choice to fill in when Rhea went down because she’s a former champ and made for a good brief challenger for Bianca until Ripley gets back. Pick: Bianca Belair

Claire Elizabeth: I like Carmella but yeah, she’s a filler contender and there’s not way Bianca loses this. Pick: Bianca Belair

Cain A. Knight: Hmmm, I guess I lied a short while ago when I said that Rousey vs. Natalya was the easiest match on the card to predict. Pick: Bianca Belair

Stella Cheeks: I think this match will be really fun. Carmella was a very entertaining champion and she doesn’t get enough credit for being a good wrestler. Excellent choice for a squashable competitor. Pick: Bianca Belair

Marcus Benjamin: Good placeholder match until the obvious happens. Pick: Bianca Belair

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Geno Mrosko: This one is interesting because they obviously have big plans for Theory but also have protected the hell out of Lashley. It’s much more difficult to imagine a scenario where Theory wins here, so I’ll go the opposite way. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Sean Rueter: As long as there’s baby oil and selfies, I’m sure this will steal the show. Pick: Theory

Kyle Decker: With Cena possibly on the horizon, and that feud focusing on a title that has been important to John, I don’t see Theory losing here. He could retain via DQ or something that technically gives Bobby the win (and I don’t think Bob loses clean), but it’s Theory. Pick: Theory

Claire Elizabeth: Please please please put this dork in his place, Bobbo. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Cain A. Knight: I don’t see Lashley losing to this guy, but I can see a DQ to keep the title from changing hands. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Stella Cheeks: In my fantasy world Austin Theory doesn’t exist. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Marcus Benjamin: I’m with Cain. Lashley doesn’t get the title but he also doesn’t lose to this guy. At least he better not. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Geno Mrosko: There isn’t much reason to believe anything will change by the end of this match. Pick: The Usos

Sean Rueter: Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins are great. But are they The Ones™? I don’t think so. Pick: The Usos

Kyle Decker: I’m going to be picking members of the Bloodline for a long time. Pick: The Usos

Claire Elizabeth: I don’t bet against the Bloodline until at least SummerSlam, y’all. Pick: The Usos

Cain A. Knight: It’s clear from how the Street Profits have been booked in recent months that they are unlikely to end the Usos’ lengthy title reign. Pick: The Usos

Stella Cheeks: The Bloodline has to stick together so they can “support” their honorary Uce when he wins the briefcase. Pick The Usos

Marcus Benjamin: Le Sigh. I’m swimming against current here and going with the Profits. Just because I want them to get a W and they keep losing title matches this year. Pick: The Street Profits

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?