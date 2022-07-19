Zoey Stark returns, wins battle royal, will get NXT women’s title shot

When Cora Jade turned on Roxanne Perez last week, it cost the latter her NXT women’s championship match against Mandy Rose. There will be no rematch, at least not for the time being.

That meant finding a new top contender to Mandy’s title. The way NXT figured as much was to hold a 20-woman battle royal with the winner being given the next shot

As far as battle royals go, it had it all. There was a surprise return early, as Zoey Stark (she was the one the QR codes were referencing, by the way) was seen for the first time since November of last year. There were a couple fun elimination saves, like Wendy Choo’s pillow. There was even the big fake out finish.

Indeed, Jade entered the match and took off to the back early, never having been officially eliminated. Stark would outlast everyone, last eliminating Tiffany Stratton, before Jade rushed in and tried to take her out. Stark was ready for it, however, and simply tossed Jade out to score the victory.

Stark vs. Rose for the NXT women’s championship is official for sometime in the future.

